|
|
|
THUBRON Formerly of Pallion Peacefully in hospital on
24th November, aged 74 years,
Ann (nee Sykes).
Much loved mam to Ashleigh,
loving mother-in-law to Peter
and a devoted gran to Alex, Rian
and Zak. Also a sadly missed sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December
at 10:30am. All enquiries to
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion,
Tel: 5142744
Forever in our hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2019