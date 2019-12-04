Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Ann Thubron Notice
THUBRON Formerly of Pallion Peacefully in hospital on
24th November, aged 74 years,
Ann (nee Sykes).
Much loved mam to Ashleigh,
loving mother-in-law to Peter
and a devoted gran to Alex, Rian
and Zak. Also a sadly missed sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December
at 10:30am. All enquiries to
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion,
Tel: 5142744
Forever in our hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2019
