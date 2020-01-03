Home

Ann Wilde Notice
Wilde Ann
(nee Walker)
East Boldon
(formerly Grangetown) Passed away peacefully in hospital on 19th December, aged 82 years after a long illness bravely borne. Dearly beloved wife of Peter and loving mam and best friend of daughter Joanne.
Family and friends please meet at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January at 3.30 p.m. All are welcome afterwards for refreshments at "The Clarion Hotel" Boldon (formerly "The Friendly"). Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Neurological Research. A donation box will be at the crematorium.
"Always in our hearts"
All enquiries to Co-op Funeral Services, North Road, Boldon Colliery Tel 0191 5367232
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 3, 2020
