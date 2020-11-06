Home

ADDISON Seaburn Peacefully at home on 29th October, aged 94, Anne (nee Butcher). Beloved wife of the late Ted, much loved mam of Eileen and Colin, also a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
Due to current restrictions a family funeral will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 9th November at 4pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Grace House, Southwick, Sunderland.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 6, 2020
