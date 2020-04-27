|
|
|
Burnikell Anne (Nancy) Peacefully in hospital on the
15th April aged 101 years, Nancy,
the beloved Wife of the late William (Bill). Loving Sister to the late Jim, Tom and Larry, Sister in Law of the late Vinnie and Kathy. Cherished Aunt of Graeme and Sheelagh,
Dale and Sandra ,Ian and Linda and Sandra and the Late Lawrence. Much loved Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt and a special and kind
friend to so many.
Funeral Service to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 4th May at 3pm for immediate family only.
Those unable to attend the
service please remember Nancy
at this time.
Will be greatly missed. R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 27, 2020