John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Anne Edmondson

Anne Edmondson Notice
EDMONDSON Peacefully on 14th February,
aged 81 years.
Anne, Camille (Nee Haigh).
A much loved mam, gran,
great gran and sister.
Family and friends please
meet for Requiem Mass at
Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Wednesday 4th March at 11:00am. Cremation to follow at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support or St Benedict's Hospice
(a donation box will be available
in church). All enquiries to
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 138 Allendale Road,
Farringdon Tel: 0191 5110028.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 26, 2020
