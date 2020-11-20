Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Fletcher

Notice Condolences

Anne Fletcher Notice
Anne Fletcher
(nee Williams)
South Bents
Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her family after a short
illness on 9th November 2020 aged 67 years.
Dearly loved wife of John,
devoted mam of Paul, Andrew & Craig,
also a much loved nana.
Forever in our hearts.
Cherished daughter of Mary & the late
William Williams, beloved sister of Billy
& the late Glynis, also a much loved aunt.
Will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held in Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 26th November at 12pm.
Anne is resting peacefully with Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors. 78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -