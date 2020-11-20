|
|
|
Anne Fletcher
(nee Williams)
South Bents
Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her family after a short
illness on 9th November 2020 aged 67 years.
Dearly loved wife of John,
devoted mam of Paul, Andrew & Craig,
also a much loved nana.
Forever in our hearts.
Cherished daughter of Mary & the late
William Williams, beloved sister of Billy
& the late Glynis, also a much loved aunt.
Will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held in Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 26th November at 12pm.
Anne is resting peacefully with Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors. 78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2020