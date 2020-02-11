|
LONGSTAFF Anne
(nee Lawson) Suddenly in hospital after a short illness on 26th January 2020 aged 75 years, Anne.
Darling, devoted wife to Wesley; loving and cherished mam to Richard and partner Hazel.
Anne was dearly loved by all
of her family and friends,
and will be sadly missed.
She was a wonderful lady
whose warmth and compassion touched the hearts of many.
Family and friends please meet
at Sunderland Crematorium
on Monday 17th February 2020
at 2:00pm for funeral service
and afterwards at The Chester's Pub for refreshments.
Flowers welcome, or donations
in lieu if so desired to the RNIB.
All enquiries and flowers please to Co-op Funeral Directors,
221 Chester Road, Sunderland.
Tel. 0191 567 3401.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 11, 2020