TAYLOR Ryhope Peacefully on 24th October,
aged 87 years, Anne (Annie).
The very dearly loved
wife of Raymond,
loved mam of Christine,
mother in law to Jack,
loving nana of Nicholas, Naomi and Emma and great nana to
Olivia, Emilia and Lola,
also a dear sister in law,
aunty and friend to many.
Requiem mass will be held at
St Patrick's RC Church, Ryhope
on Friday 6th November at 11:30am,
interment at Ryhope Cemetery
at 12:30pm.
Will be very sadly missed. R I P.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home,
Ryhope, Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2020