Manor House Funerals - Manor House
26 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9BX
0191 549 6263
Anne Tsang Notice
Tsang Roker Peacefully in hospital on April 7th,
aged 78 years, Anne.
Devoted wife of the late Pak on, much loved mam of Garry and Michael, loving mother in law of Tracey and Lisa, adored nanna of Riki, Ashdon, BG, Connor and Kearn,
great nanna, also a loved sister.
Private funeral service
due to current situation
at Southwick Cemetery.
A celebration of Anne's life
will take place at a later date.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 15, 2020
