Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Bickle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Bickle

Notice Condolences

Annie Bickle Notice
Bickle Peacefully on
3rd April 2020
aged 91 years,
Annie (Nancy) (nee Burt).
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mam of Alan,
Beverley and Mandy.
Much loved mother-in-law
of Diane and Fred.
Precious gran and great gran. Special auntie, cousin and treasured friend of many.

At home with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. In heavenly love
abiding. Philippians 1v21.
Memorial service to be held later in the year due to current situation.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -