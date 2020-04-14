|
Bickle Peacefully on
3rd April 2020
aged 91 years,
Annie (Nancy) (nee Burt).
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mam of Alan,
Beverley and Mandy.
Much loved mother-in-law
of Diane and Fred.
Precious gran and great gran. Special auntie, cousin and treasured friend of many.
At home with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. In heavenly love
abiding. Philippians 1v21.
Memorial service to be held later in the year due to current situation.
