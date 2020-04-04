|
|
|
Hope Annie
(Nancy)
Née Dixon Formerly of Polmuir Road,
and Hastings Hill.
Passed away peacefully at home
on 28th March, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved mother of Lynda
and Julie, dearest mother-in-law
of Godfrey and Dave, much loved
and devoted grandmother to
Marcus and his wife Michelle,
and precious aunt.
Due to current circumstances,
a Funeral Service will be held for
close family with a celebration
of Nancy's life to be held at a
later date.
No flowers please, donations
may be made, for the Lewy Body
Research Society, care of
John Blenkiron & Sons
Funeral Directors, 19 Galgate,
Barnard Castle, 01833 69544.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 4, 2020