WILSON SUNDERLAND Peacefully at St Benedicts Hospice
on Saturday 15th August
aged 51 years.
Anth, a beloved husband to Karen.
A treasured and devoted father
to Anthony, Ben and Francesca.
An adored son of Elsie and the
late Fred and a cherished brother
of Sara (Museum Vaults) and
the late Jane. Dearly loved and
respected son-in-law of Pat and Alex. Anthony was also a dear brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend.
Funeral service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Thursday
27 th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations welcomed to
Autism in Mind.
Enquiries Co-op Funeralcare,
tel 0191 5673401.
Anthony is forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 20, 2020