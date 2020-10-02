Home

Colling (Middle Herrington) After a valiant fight,
Anthony, retired Echo photographer Tony, who always wore the full armour of God so that he was able to stand firm,
died at the age of 76,
on September 16.
Most cherished and
loving husband of Linda,
adored father of
Alistair, Charles and Thomas,
grandson Sonny and
his mum Cheryl.
Service St Gabriel's Church on October 7 at 12.45pm,
streamed via zoom at
http://tiny.cc/tony0710 followed by cremation 1.30pm at Sunderland. If wished, donations to Space4 (http://www.stmichaels-hls.org.uk/space-4)
and Save the Children.
Linda and family so grateful
for prayers and support.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 2, 2020
