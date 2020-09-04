|
Hirst Anthony David
(David) Peacefully in hospital on
1st September, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of the late Carolyn, much loved brother of the late Mike, loving brother-in-law of Brenda,
also a dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Due to the current situation,
a private family service will take place on Friday 11th September in
St Barnabas Church Burnmoor
at 1pm, prior to committal in
Durham Crematorium.
A memorial service will be
held at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to the Dogs Trust.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2020