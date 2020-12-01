|
|
|
JACKSON ANTHONY (TONY) Peacefully on
21st November, aged 62 years.
Tony, beloved son of the late
Mary and Joseph,
dearly loved brother of Karen,
devoted uncle to Scott and Jade
and a beloved nephew
and great-uncle.
Funeral service to take place on
Tuesday 8th December in
St. Peter's RC Church,
Monkwearmouth at 12 noon,
prior to committal at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St. Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel 0191 5160202
Tony will be so deeply missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 1, 2020