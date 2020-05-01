Home

Arthur Bolam

BOLAM Arthur, Bushy
Westmoor Road Suddenly on 18th April,
aged 75 years.
Dearly loved partner to the late Maureen Kelly, much loved dad to Denise, Jayne, Lynn and Anthony. Dearest father-in-law to Bob, Dave, Richard and Tracy, also a devoted granda grumpy to Liam, Lewis, Jack, Joe, Leah and Harrison.

Will be sadly missed by all who
knew him.

A private funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 1, 2020
