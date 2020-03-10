|
|
|
DAGG Arthur (Retired House Master
at Thornhill School)
Peacefully in hospital on
26th February, aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Pat,
much loved father of Christine,
Lynne and Stephen, a devoted
grandfather of Gabriella, Siena,
Matthew and Adam, and a loving
father-in-law of Richard and Jillian.
Would family and friends
please meet for service in the
Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th March at 12 noon.
Refreshments afterwards at
the Roker Hotel.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to the British Heart
Foundation. A collection plate
will be provided at the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 10, 2020