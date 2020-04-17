|
|
|
Dagg Arthur The family of the late Arthur wish to thank all relatives and friends for their kindness and sympathy and for their cards of condolence. Thanks to the paramedics and the emergency room staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital, to Claire and the team at John Hogg Funeral Directors,
to Rev Gareth Phillips who led the funeral service and to the staff at The Roker Hotel which hosted the celebration of life. Many thanks for the donations received for The British Heart Foundation and for the messages of respect for Arthur written on social media by his former colleagues and pupils.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 17, 2020