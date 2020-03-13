Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Dodd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Dodd

Notice Condolences

Arthur Dodd Notice
DODD 3rd March,
at Eastbourne Care Home
after a short illness.
Arthur, aged 90 years,
(formerly of Devonshire Road,
Darlington and Grindon Terrace, Sunderland), dearly loved cousin of the late Hedley, much loved uncle of Paul and will be sadly missed by Gill, Neil, Andrew, Katie and Emma.
Funeral Friday 20th March.
Friends please meet
for service in Darlington
Crematorium at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
may be given at the service for
The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -