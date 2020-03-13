|
|
|
DODD 3rd March,
at Eastbourne Care Home
after a short illness.
Arthur, aged 90 years,
(formerly of Devonshire Road,
Darlington and Grindon Terrace, Sunderland), dearly loved cousin of the late Hedley, much loved uncle of Paul and will be sadly missed by Gill, Neil, Andrew, Katie and Emma.
Funeral Friday 20th March.
Friends please meet
for service in Darlington
Crematorium at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
may be given at the service for
The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020