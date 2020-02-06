|
Ferguson Thorney Close Peacefully in hospital on
January 24th aged 96 years, Arthur.
Loving husband of the late Agnes,
much loved dad of
Catherine Mary and Alasdair,
cherished grandad of Helen, Ruth,
John, David and Michelle,
great grandad also a dear
brother and brother in law.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Stockton Road
United Reformed Church on
Wednesday February 12th at
12noon followed by committal at
Sunderland Crematorium at 1.00pm.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Jubilee House, 30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell Tel 01915226222.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 6, 2020