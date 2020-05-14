|
PICKERING Hill View Peacefully in hospital on 5th May, aged 85 years. Arthur,
devoted husband to the late Sylvia (nee Frame), adored dad to Elaine, Arthur, Gary, Margaret and Christina. Much loved father-in-law to Ian, Lisa A, Lisa G and Dave. Treasured grandad to Kimberley, Rachel, Cerise, Mark, Kennedy, Graham, Kia, Molly and Megan and great-grandad to Ava, Alfie and Ruby. Also a sadly missed
brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
A private Interment will take place at Sunderland Cemetery.
A memorial date will follow at
St Aidan's Church at a later date.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 14, 2020