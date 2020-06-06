|
|
|
PICKERING Arthur Cook Elaine, Arthur, Gary, Margaret, Christina and all Arthur's family would like to say a huge thank you for all the messages of condolence, support they have received and the respect shown to Dad at his recent burial. Thank you also for the charity donations made in his name, many thanks to Father David Raine for a lovely service in difficult circumstances and to Grangetown Florist for the beautiful flowers.
Special thanks to Claire and her lovely team at John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for the care given to Dad since his passing.
Dad has now joined Mam and we miss them both enormously but say thanks to them for our lives together and the many happy memories they gave us all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2020