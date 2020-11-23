|
|
|
SCOTT Arthur John (Ford Estate, Formerly
of Fordham Road, and Roker.)
Passed away peacefully in
Marigold Care Home surrounded by his loving family on 16th November aged 92 years. Arthur, beloved Husband to Vera, much loved Dad to John, Paul, Philip and Susan, a loving Father-in-law to Maureen, Gillian, Debra and Richard, an adored Grandad to Alan, Matthew, Rebecca, Jennifer, Sam, Marni, Carys, Soraya, Jasmin and Harvey and
Great Grandad to Evan, Isaac,
Esmie and Leo. Funeral Service at Sunderland Crematorium on
Monday 30th November at 11.30 am. Invited guests, and family flowers
only please, donations in lieu of flowers to MacMillan Nurses via a
collection at the Crematorium.
Live streaming available.
Please contact the family for the information required.
For many years Arthur worked for David Brown Ltd., in Pallion as a
Superintendent Engineer.
All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors.
Tel: 0191 4164160.
Much loved and missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 23, 2020