Buckham (Shiney Row) Peacefully in Springfield House Care Home on 3rd November, Audrey
(nee Terry), aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie.
A much loved mam of Terence,
wife Judith and the late Alan.
A devoted gran of Claire and Terence also a cherished
great granny and a dear sister,
sister-in-law and aunty.
Funeral service to be held at Trinity Methodist Church, Shiney Row, on Tuesday 24th November at 12.45p.m. Prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu,
if so desired, to Springfield House Care Home Resident Fund.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2020
