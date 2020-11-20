|
|
|
FORSTER Holy Cross Home Peacefully on 13th November,
aged 96 years, Audrey,
much loved mam to Lynne,
Christine and the late Kathleen,
a dear mother-in-law and a loved nana and great grandma.
Funeral service will be at
Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 30th November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to NSPCC (a collection box will be at the Crematorium). Any enquiries
to John Hogg Family
Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2020