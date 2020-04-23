|
Hanby Audrey
(née Davies) Passed away peacefully
in Hylton View Care Home on the 16th April 2020,
aged 87 years.
Audrey was the beloved wife
of the late George, the much
loved mother of David and the
late Paul, grandma to Richard
and mother-in-law to Karen.
Loved and remembered always.
A private family funeral
service will take place at
Sunderland Crematorium
on 8th May 2020.
Donations in lieu of flowers
can be made online to
the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 23, 2020