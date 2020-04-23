Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Hanby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Hanby

Notice Condolences

Audrey Hanby Notice
Hanby Audrey
(née Davies) Passed away peacefully
in Hylton View Care Home on the 16th April 2020,
aged 87 years.
Audrey was the beloved wife
of the late George, the much
loved mother of David and the
late Paul, grandma to Richard
and mother-in-law to Karen.
Loved and remembered always.

A private family funeral
service will take place at
Sunderland Crematorium
on 8th May 2020.
Donations in lieu of flowers
can be made online to
the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -