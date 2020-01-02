|
|
|
HODGE Audrey
(née Cromarty) Of Bassingbourn, Cambs. and formerly of East Boldon,
peacefully passed away on
Monday December 23rd 2019, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late John, loving mother of Gillian and Ian
and sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service on
Wednesday, January 8th at 3pm at Cam Valley Crematorium,
Great Chesterford, Cambs.
CB10 1RP.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully accepted
for either Diabetes UK or
The Dogs Trust which may be taken to the service or sent to Jeremy Rule Funeral Service,
12, Church Lane, Royston, Herts.
Tel: 01763 242560.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 2, 2020