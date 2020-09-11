Home

Audrey Jennings

Notice Condolences

Audrey Jennings Notice
Jennings (High Barnes) Peacefully in hospital on
September 5th aged 87 years,
Audrey (nee Belton).
Devoted wife of Arthur, much loved mam of Christine, Alison, Mark
and the late David, also dear
mother in law, nana, great nana, sister, sister in law, cousin and aunt.
Graveside service on Wednesday September 16th at 1pm in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Alzheimers Society.
Enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Grindon, Tel. 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 11, 2020
