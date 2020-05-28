|
LAWSON Audrey Peacefully at the Village Care Home on 23rd May, aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved wife to the late Charlie and a much loved mam to Elizabeth, Susan and the late David. A dearest mother-in-law and a loving nana, great-nana and
great-great-nana. Also a sadly missed sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
A Graveside Service will take place at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 28, 2020