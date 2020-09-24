|
Lowery Audrey
Chester-Le-Street Peacefully at home on Friday 18th September 2020, aged 84 years, Audrey
(née Liddell), dearly loved wife of George. Loving mother of John and Keith. Dear mother in law of Kathy. Adored grandma of Jessica, Lauren, Jordan and Helen. Also great grandma of Ivy and Isla.
Audrey will be sadly missed by all her loving family and dear friends.
Service to be held at St. Mary and St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Chester-Le-Street on Friday
2nd October at 10am followed
by cremation at Durham Crematorium. Private afterwards.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Chester-le-Street. 0191-3871212.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 24, 2020