|
|
|
Lumley Houghton le Spring Lumley, Audrey (Market Place) sadly passed away on October 12th, aged 93 years. Much-loved mam of John, Stephen, David and Paul and mother in law to Allison, Joanna, Sara and Brenda. The loving grandma to ten grandchildren
and to eight great grandchildren.
A private service will take place
on Thursday October 22nd in
St Michael & All Angels Parish Church, Houghton le Spring at 2.00pm. Committal to follow in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations can be made to North of England Children's Cancer Research
via www.neccr.org.uk
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors
Tel: 0191 526 5800.
Heaven is all the happier
that she's there.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 16, 2020