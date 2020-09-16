Home

Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Audrey Maughan

Audrey Maughan Notice
Maughan Cleadon Sadly, passed away on
8th September 2020, aged 90 years. Audrey (Née Fenn).
A much loved wife of the late Edward, precious Mum of Christopher, Elizabeth and Andrew, and a devoted Grandma of
Thomas, Emily and Anna.
Will family and friends
kindly meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 21st September at 12.30. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK. A collection box will be provided at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 16, 2020
