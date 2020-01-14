|
NELSON Audrey Passed away peacefully in
hospital on 2nd January 2020,
aged 85, Audrey (née Russell).
Beloved wife of the late Harry,
dear mother of Michael
and sister to Noreen.
Dearest grandma to Craig and Laura. Family and friends
please meet for service in
Gospel Hall, Pallion Road on
Tuesday 21st January at 1:30pm.
Burial to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
Medical Missionary News.
Forever with the Lord.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 14, 2020