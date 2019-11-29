Home

Audrey Pillans Notice
Pillans Roker Peacefully at home with family
by her side on November 21st,
aged 88 years, Audrey.
Devoted wife of the late Bill, much loved mam of Neil and Carolyn,
dear mother in law
of Alison and Will,
also a cherished gran of
Matthew, Rebecca and Kathryn.
Everyone is welcome to join the
family at the Enon Baptist Church,
Monkwearmouth on Wednesday
December 4th at 2.15pm for
a celebration of Audrey's life.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 29, 2019
