Ridley Formerly of
Ewesley Road Peacefully in
Sycamore Care Centre
on March 11th aged 88 years,
Avril Jean (née Trembath).
Devoted wife of the late Harry,
loved mam of Michael,
John, Susan and Joanne,
dear mother in law also dearly
loved nana and great nana.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Tuesday
March 31st at 12noon.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Dementia Research,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 27, 2020