Gray Newbottle (formerly of
South Hylton) Peacefully at home on
May 14th, aged 93 years,
Barbara (nee Tweedale).
The much loved wife of the late Charles Boll. The loving mam of Carol and Alan and mother in law to Eddy and Susan. The treasured gran of Paul, Lindsay and Tina.
A cherished great gran and
friend of many. A private service will take place on Saturday May 23rd in Sunderland Crematorium.
By request, no flowers and any donations to be sent to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton Tel: 0191 5265800.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 18, 2020