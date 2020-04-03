Home

Barbara Patton

Barbara Patton Notice
PATTON St Aidan's Estate Peacefully on 29th March,
aged 80 years,
Barbara (nee Wheeler).
Devoted wife of Robert (Bobby),
a much loved mam to Anthony, George, Robert and Mark,
dear mother-in-law, nana
and great nana.
Barbara will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Private funeral service to take place at Sunderland Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations to Dementia Society. All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Grindon, tel.5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 3, 2020
