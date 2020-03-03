Home

Barnes GETTINGS

Barnes GETTINGS Notice
GETTINGS Barnes
(Mess 319) Peacefully in hospital on
24th February, aged 85 years, Alan, devoted husband to Margaret
(née Weddle), cherished dad to Lynne, Karen and Julie, dear
father-in-law to Tim and a special grandad to Sam. Also a dearest brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 9th March at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Alzheimer's society and Macmillan Nurses Fund (a collection box will be available at the Crematorium).
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 3, 2020
