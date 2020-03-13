|
|
|
THOMPSON Barrie Thomas In hospital with his family by his side on 1st March, aged 79 years.
Dearly beloved husband to Evelyn (nee Coombs), devoted dad to
Mark, Barrie, Carolyn and Cheryl. Also a dearly loved father-in-law and grandad, and a sadly missed brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium Chapel on Friday 20th March
at 9:30am. Private interment to follow at Mere Knolls Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
(a donation box will be
provided at the crematorium)
All enquires to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon, Tel: 5147012.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020