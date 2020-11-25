|
|
|
CHAPMAN Bournmoor
(Formerly of Pallion) Peacefully on 15th November,
aged 74 years, Barry.
Devoted husband to the late Eva (nee Duncan). Much loved dad to Ian, dear father-in-law to Rachael, treasured grandad to Jack and Charlotte. Also a dear
brother-in-law, uncle and dear cousin to Dave.
A service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st December at 11am.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 25, 2020