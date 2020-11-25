Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Barry Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN Bournmoor
(Formerly of Pallion) Peacefully on 15th November,
aged 74 years, Barry.
Devoted husband to the late Eva (nee Duncan). Much loved dad to Ian, dear father-in-law to Rachael, treasured grandad to Jack and Charlotte. Also a dear
brother-in-law, uncle and dear cousin to Dave.
A service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st December at 11am.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 25, 2020
