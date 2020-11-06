|
|
|
Hill Monkwearmouth Passed away peacefully on the 1st November, Barry. Loving husband of Joyce "Always in My Heart"
Loving brother to Eddie, Sandra, Derek, Lizzie, Colin and Anthony. Uncle to Beverly and Geoffrey.
A great great uncle to Graeme, Lisa and Damien.
A good friend to many, who will be sadly missed.
Donations can be made in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Care.
A collection box will be available at the crematorium. Family flowers only please.
Would family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November at 2:30pm.
All enquiries to Kristina at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
0191 565 60 55
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 6, 2020