Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Hill

Notice Condolences

Barry Hill Notice
Hill Monkwearmouth Passed away peacefully on the 1st November, Barry. Loving husband of Joyce "Always in My Heart"
Loving brother to Eddie, Sandra, Derek, Lizzie, Colin and Anthony. Uncle to Beverly and Geoffrey.
A great great uncle to Graeme, Lisa and Damien.
A good friend to many, who will be sadly missed.
Donations can be made in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Care.
A collection box will be available at the crematorium. Family flowers only please.
Would family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November at 2:30pm.
All enquiries to Kristina at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
0191 565 60 55
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -