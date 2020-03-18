Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Shepherd

Notice

Barry Shepherd Notice
Shepherd (Seaburn Dene) Norma, Nicola, Robert and Gary wish to express sincere thanks to the staff of A&E, EAU and CCU Sunderland Royal Hospital for
the care and kindness given to
Barry during his recent illness.
Grateful thanks to John of Alan Duckworth Funeral Directors
for looking after Barry and his family with such dignity.
Heartfelt thanks to Rebecca for a truly comforting service and her compassion and love. And to all family, friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence, letters and flowers and for kind donations of £1,000 collected for the
Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
"FOREVER LOVED".
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -