|
|
|
Shepherd (Seaburn Dene) Norma, Nicola, Robert and Gary wish to express sincere thanks to the staff of A&E, EAU and CCU Sunderland Royal Hospital for
the care and kindness given to
Barry during his recent illness.
Grateful thanks to John of Alan Duckworth Funeral Directors
for looking after Barry and his family with such dignity.
Heartfelt thanks to Rebecca for a truly comforting service and her compassion and love. And to all family, friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence, letters and flowers and for kind donations of £1,000 collected for the
Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
"FOREVER LOVED".
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020