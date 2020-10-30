|
|
|
JAMESON Beatrice
(Betty, née Kirby)
Eighton Banks On 27th October 2020,
aged 96 years, Betty.
Dearly beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mam of Heather and the late Miriam, dearly loved step mam of Anne and John, also a much loved mother-in-law of Michael. Service and cremation at Saltwell Crematorium on
Thursday 5th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Great North Air Ambulance Service. A donation may be made
at the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2020