Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Jameson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Jameson

Notice Condolences

Beatrice Jameson Notice
JAMESON Beatrice
(Betty, née Kirby)
Eighton Banks On 27th October 2020,
aged 96 years, Betty.
Dearly beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mam of Heather and the late Miriam, dearly loved step mam of Anne and John, also a much loved mother-in-law of Michael. Service and cremation at Saltwell Crematorium on
Thursday 5th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Great North Air Ambulance Service. A donation may be made
at the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -