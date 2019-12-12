|
Wimpenny Beatrice Daphne
(nee Harle) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends in Sycamore Care Home
on Sunday 8th December 2019
aged 85.
Daphne beloved wife of the late Alan Wimpenny and loving mum of Martyn, Kim, Tonia and Jennifer together with partners Lynn, Tim, Dave and Jonathan. Daphne was also the much loved nan of Paul, Adam, Mark, Jane, Billy and Beth. Survived by her much loved sisters Denny and Julie.
Family and friends please meet at St. Nicholas Church, Sunderland at 12.15hrs on Wednesday 18th December for a short service followed by the Crematorium at 13.00hrs. We would be delighted if all friends and family would join us at The Roker Hotel afterwards for a Champagne reception and food to celebrate our mum's life.
N0 flowers please just donations by offertory plate available throughout - all proceeds will go to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 12, 2019