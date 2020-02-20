|
|
|
Body Benjamin Thomas ( Ben )
Formerly Hull So sad to announce the
passing of my wonderful
partner and soul mate Ben.
Private cremation for immediate family only at 9.30am on
Thursday 27th February,
followed by a celebration of
Ben's life at St. Matthew's Church, Silksworth at 10.15am.
Kathleen and Danielle warmly invite all family, friends and colleagues
to this special celebration.
A collection will be made
at the church and donated to
Sunderland Cancer Patient Support.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, Tel: 5142744
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2020