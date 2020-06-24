|
BARR Bernadette Mary Family of the late Bernadette
would like to thank family, friends, neighbours and staff at Oakfield Court for all their care and support during their recent bereavement. Thank you to Dr Pattison for looking after Bernadette so well during her many illnesses, staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital, the Lymphedema Clinic, especially Nurse Graham. Also to Fr Humble at Holy Rosary Catholic Church for the lovely service and to Claire and staff at John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for their support and professionalism.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 24, 2020