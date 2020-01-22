Home

Bernard Simpson

Bernard Simpson Notice
Simpson Bernard
(Barney) Peacefully on 6th January,
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Violet,
devoted dad to Jacqueline, Jayne and Maria, dear father-in-law, brother and brother-in-law
and dearly loved grandad.
Please meet for Funeral Mass on Wednesday 29th January in
St. Hilda's Church, Southwick at 10.45am prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to the Renal Ward Fund, Sunderland Royal Hospital.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 22, 2020
