SIMPSON Bernard Violet and family would like to sincerely thank all family and friends for the
love and support received during this difficult time.
For all the beautiful cards and flowers received.
Thank you to everyone for the very kind donations to the Renal Ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital in memory of Barney.
To Kayren and Daniel of
John Duckworth Funeral Directors for their care and compassion guiding us through this difficult process. You have been wonderful.
Thank you to the Mill View Club for the room and to Lyndsey for the amazing catering.
To all of the medical staff who have taken care of Barney over the years, thank you.
Barney always appreciated the support he received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 24, 2020