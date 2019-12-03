Home

Bertha Ellis

ELLIS Farringdon
(Formerly of
Hylton Castle) Peacefully in Barnes Court Nursing Home on 29th November,
aged 89 years, Bertha
(nee Kavanagh). Loving wife to the late Billy, much loved mother to Billy and George, dear mother-in-law to Deborah and a loving nana to Shaun, Claire and Gavin. Also a much loved great-nana, dearest sister to the late Mary and a sadly missed aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Tel: 5110028.
Loved and Remembered Always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 3, 2019
