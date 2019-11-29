Home

Betty Anderson Notice
ANDERSON Betty
Nookside,
late of Ford Estate Peacefully on 21st November,
after a short illness, aged 84 years,
Betty, née Wynn.
Devoted wife to Arthur,
dearest mam to Susan,
Sharon, Arthur and Shaun.
Dearly loved mother-in-law, nana,
great nana, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, neighbour and friend to many.
Would family and friends please join us at Sunderland Crematorium to celebrate Betty's life on
Monday 9th December at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations welcome in lieu
for COPD Charity.
Resting at Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Grindon, Tel 5200666.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 29, 2019
